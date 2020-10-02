Billie Jean Baker Knuckles, 83, of Pineville, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, Tennessee. She was born on December 9, 1936 in Pineville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Everett and Hattie Partin Baker. She was a member of Faith Temple Church and had been a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Knuckles; her son, Kevin Knuckles, her sister, Joyce Baker and her brother, Allen Baker.
She is survived by her sons, David Knuckles, Greg Knuckles and his wife, Misty, and Jeffrey Knuckles; her daughter-in-law, Sheri Knuckles; her grandchildren, Mitchell, Sarah, Matthew, Victoria, Alexandria, Sophia, Kristin, Kaitlyn, Joshua, Khloe, and Jeremiah and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Partin presiding. Burial will follow at the Mills Cemetery in Tinsley. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Knuckles Family.
