After more than 30 years at their location on Highway 25E, Coldwell Banker has moved.
“We wanted a bigger place and I was either going to remodel what I had or build out there and we wanted a location that was good for everybody, good for us the agents, good for our customers, and we saw this one was available,” said Kevin Bisceglia, owner, broker, appraiser, and auctioneer. “It was in such a central location and off 25E people just zoom by and we wanted to be in a more downtown atmosphere. I’ve seen more people here in the last two or three months than I did in 40 years there just because of the busy intersections.
Bisceglia believes they are now centrally located being just a block off of the main US-25 artery.
“We’ve got ample parking and people are going 25 to 35 miles per hour by here instead of 50 to 55 there,” Bisceglia explained. “Here we have sidewalks so we do have more people walking by and we have made this more of a family atmosphere.”
According to Bisceglia, they came in and completely gutted the building.
“It was a good shell but we just had to come in and completely tear some rooms out and then put some in,” he said. “We just updated the whole structure.”
When Bisceglia says updating the whole structure he explains that the entire building is now high-tech and they had their IT technician come into the building and put new wiring throughout the building. The new wiring allows them to have the highest internet speed available, a new phone system, and a connection to their big screen televisions.
“We’ve just moved up to the 21st century,” Bisceglia joked.
He showed his first house when he was 14 with his dad, which started the business when Bisceglia was eight.
“I would go with dad to show houses,” he said. “I joined him when I was 18.”
Following that, he got his brokers and auctioneers licenses when he was twenty years old. He is licensed in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia in all those fields.
If you have questions about listing a home, looking for a home, or curious about real estate, you can visit them at their new location at 1313 Cumberland Ave. Middlesboro, or by calling 248-4932.
