After 27 years of service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Karen Greene Blondell announces her retirement effective Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
After maintaining a private practice for ten years, Ms. Blondell was elected to serve as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the citizens of Bell County in November of 1993.
Ms. Blondell stated in her announcement: “Having the privilege of representing the citizens of my home county as their Commonwealth’s Attorney has been the privilege of a lifetime.
I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve Bell County as is felony prosecutor. Since 1994, I have worked everyday to do my part in making and keeping Bell County safe. I have had the opportunity to work with dedicated police officers who protect and serve our community everyday in dangerous circumstances and with little recognition. My office has served the victims of crime consistently to assure their voice in the criminal justice system. Bell Countians nurtured me through my childhood and it has been a joy to dedicate these past thirty-seven years to serving it’s citizens.”
During her term as Commonwealth’s Attorney, Ms. Blondell was twice named Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney by former Attorney’s General Ben Chandler and Andy Beshear. She also served for many years as Kentucky’s Director for the National District Attorneys Association.
Ms. Blondell’s replacement has yet to be named
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.