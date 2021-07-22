Bobbie Lou Oxford, of Middlesboro, KY passed away peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Middlesboro on February 9, 1930. Daughter of Oda and Helen Chadwell, she spent the early part of her life in Detroit, Michigan, where her father worked. She graduated from Thomas Walker High School in 1948 before returning to Middlesboro where she worked at Woolworth’s Department Store. While employed there, she met a young man named Ogle Oxford. The two were married on June 16, 1952, and they celebrated 69 joyful years together.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Paul (Phyllis) Chadwell, Bill (Judy) Chadwell, and David (Linda) Chadwell; her grandson Parker Scott Reagan; and her granddaughter Amanda Kaye Norton. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sister-in-law, Jeanette Oxford Stogner, who was like a sister to her.
Bobbie is survived by her husband, Ogle Oxford; her brother Stephen (Kathy) Chadwell; her four children, Kathy (Larry) Yeary, Dennis (Beverly) Oxford, Kenneth (Donna) Oxford, and Lori (Bill) Norton; her grandchildren Courtney, Kara, Ryan, Julia, Brittany, Ashley, and Evan; and her great-grandchildren Grace Temple, Riley and Blakely Branch, Abby and Jake Partin, Colston, Caden, and Cameron Fales, Adelaide Oxford, and Aja Mei.
Bobbie was a devout Christian who was long-standing member of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. She loved traveling, and she enjoyed many trips to places such as Washington, Missouri, and the Grand Canyon in Arizona. She was also an astute businesswoman who owned and operated the Army Navy Store in downtown Middlesboro for 20 years. Above all, she was a kind and loving mother who adored her children, grandchildren, sons- and daughters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. She was happiest when surrounded by the ones she loved. Her loved ones will surely miss her, but they look forward to seeing her again one day in their heavenly home.
Services will be at Cawood Funeral Home in Middlesboro. Visitation is Tuesday at 1:00 pm, with funeral services at 2:00 pm with Jeff Greene officiating. Graveside services are to immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Those serving as pallbearers are Dennis Oxford, Kenneth Oxford, Ron Temple, Evan Norton, Bill Norton, and Jordan Partin.
The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make His face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: the Lord lift up His countenance upon thee, and give thee peace. (Numbers 6:24-26)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.