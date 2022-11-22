Bobbie Sue Hensley Miracle, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pineville, Kentucky on July 27, 1942 to the late Bobby and Marie (Asher) Hensley. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Russell Miracle, for 58+ years. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2019.
Bobbie Sue was a faithful member of Blackmont Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. In the 1970s she worked as the Admissions Director at the Pineville Hospital and later at the Pine Mountain Clinic in the office of Dr. Mohan.
Bobbie Sue loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always made her smile. Her love of family sparked an interest in one of her hobbies, researching genealogy. She was described as a “spitfire”, by those close to her. She was an avid Bell County Bobcat and Kentucky Wildcat fan. When cheering on her beloved Bobcats, her fiery personality came out as she liked to give the referees a hard time. She enjoyed a good card game, particularly Rook. Though her opponents regarded her not-so-subtle gestures during a game an unfair advantage, no one would deny her desire to win. Bobbie Sue had a true love for life, family, and friends.
Bobbie Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Miracle; parents, Bobby and Marie (Asher) Hensley; sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Arles Wilder; and brother-in-law, Glen Slusher.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert Russell Miracle; daughter, Susan Marie (Jeff) Cox; grandchildren, Candace Miracle (Nathan) Cornett, Logan Russell (Brooke) Cox, Dylan Vanus (Jordan) Cox, and Christopher (Cindy) Cox; great-grandchildren, Mason Richard Cornett, Cash Russell Cornett, Marley Jo Cox, Maverick David Cox, and Ashton Burchfield; sisters, Phyllis Slusher and Lillie Robbins; brother-in-law, Dempsey (Ollie Mae) Miracle, and a host of special nieces and nephews.
A special thanks from the family goes to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, Dr. CA Moore, Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital and Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The family received friends on Saturday, November 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services followed at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Preston Smith, Reverend David Howard, and Reverend Jeff Tingle presiding. Music will be provided by Johnny Cox.
Pallbearers were Bobby Glen Slusher, Arles Dwayne Wilder, Troy Goodnight, Luke Woodward, Robby Slusher, Dewayne Goodin, and Connor Goodin. Honorary pallbearers will be John Brock, Johnny McGeorge, Ronnie Hensley, and Gale Robbins.
Interment immediately followed in the Upland Cemetery in Hulen, Kentucky.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com.
Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.
