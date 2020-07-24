Bobbie Thelma Slusher, 94, joined her husband of 61 years, Elmer Slusher, in Heaven on July 15, 2020. The ravages of dementia will no longer cloud her mind; she can see clearly now.
In addition to her late husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Fanny McGaffee and four siblings: June Clark, Curtis McGaffee, Carl McGaffee and James McGaffee. Two nephews, Jerry Clark and Ronnie McGaffee, also passed before her.
Bobbie is survived by two sons, Kenneth Slusher and wife, Brenda and Gary Slusher and wife, Debra.
She was blessed with three grandchildren, Jennifer Hubbard, Steven Slusher and Emily Slusher. “GG” had five great-grandchildren, Erin and Katie Hubbard, Tyler and Nixon Slusher and her youngest, Gwyneth Fox Taylor, who was born on July 17. Six nieces and nephews mourn her passing: Allyson Holloway, Eddie and Davie McGaffee, Lana Wells, Vicky Harmon and Rick McGaffee. She was also survived by several great-nephews and great-nieces.
Bobbie Slusher was the epitome of a fine Christian lady. She never said an unkind word about anyone. Guests entering her home would immediately be asked “What can I get you to eat?” Her richness was not in her purse, but rather in her heart. She served the Lord in six Baptist Churches: East Jellico, Calvary, West Pineville, Grace, Russell Cave and Porter Memorial. At Porter, Bobbie taught the Joy II Sunday School Class for over 30 years. Over her long and productive life she loved, and was loved by, numerous family members and friends. Of special significance to her were Evelyn Goodin, Georgeanne McGaffee, Betty Laws, Gerial Slusher, Anna Lou Blair, Wandola Montgomery and Wanda Laub.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of the Baptist Health hospitals, the Kenwood Nursing Home and The Hospice Care Plus for their care and professionalism during her trying last months. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the East Jellico Baptist Church, PO Box 120 Ingram, KY 40955 in Bobbie Slusher’s name.
Services were held at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville, KY on Saturday, July 18th.
Visitation was from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM with the funeral service starting thereafter. Graveside services will be held in the McGaffee Family Cemetery following the chapel Service.
