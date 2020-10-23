Bobby Lee Hunter, 82, most recently of Waynesfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima, OH. Bobby was born August 15, 1938 at Little Clear Creek, KY to Floyd Grant and Lou Gertrude Fuson Hunter. He was a 1957 graduate of Bell County High School. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force in 1957 and served four year as a jet painter. He married the love of his life, Helen Ethel Brock on June 21, 1957 and to whom he was married for 60 years until her passing on January 9, 2018. Bobby believe in the Missionary Baptist Faith and was ordained as a Deacon on August 16, 1975. He helped to build two (2) churches while living in Ohio, Pleasantview and Continental Missionary Baptist Churches. His most recent membership was at Fuson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Pineville, KY. Bobby was employed by General Motors in Defiance, OH for 30 years as s Diesel Matic Operator. After his retirement he returned to Little Clear Creek in 1984.
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Brock Hunter; two infant sons, Douglas Wayne and Bobby Lee, Jr.; brother, James Donald (Jimmy) Hunter, Sister-in-law, Bertha Brock Hunter and granddaughter, Tara Sharhea Hunter.
Survivors include his sons, Floyd Scott (Michelle) Hunter of Waynesfield, OH and Adam Scott (Megan) of Little Clear Creek, KY; grandchildren, Cody Lee of Phoenix, Arizona, Leevi Shade and Charlcie Raye of Waynesfield, OH and Brieghlee Rae and Baylor Keith of Little Clear Creek, KY; brother, Charles Lafayette Hunter; sister Marilyn Gail (Arnold) Fuson; sister-in-law, Teresa Hunter, all of Little Clear Creek, KY and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday at the Fuson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Murphy Buell, Rev. Denny Hunter and Rev. Clint Goodin. Music will be by Barry Barton and the Fuson Chapel Choir. Burial will be in the Fuson Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Don Hunter, Waylen Hunter, Mark Hunter, Cody Hunter, Derek Hunter, Caleb Hunter, Bryce Jones and Cody Goodin. Honorary pallbearers are Denver and Ray Buell, Boyd Vance and Deacons of Fuson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Fuson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Little Clear Creek.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Hunter Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.