Bobby Lester Wilder, 87 of Hutch, Kentucky passed away on Sunday December 13, 2020 at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlesboro. He was born on July 10, 1933 and was a son of the late William Henry and Margaret Wilson Wilder. He was a believer in the Missionary Baptist faith. Bobby worked as a warehouse man for Cincinnati Builders Supply Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Treva Hoskins Wilder; his siblings, Billy Wilder, Lloyd Wilson, Glen Wilder, Doice Wilder, Alvis Wilder, Opha Lee, Sudie Ingram, Zella Robbins, Jean Howard, and Evelyn Hurst.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Smith and her husband, Gary, Jeff Wilder and his wife, Paige, and Joel Wilder and his wife, Stacie; his grandchildren, Jeremy Wilder, Ehren Wilder, Logan Wilder, and Peyton Wilder; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services for Bobby will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Grubbs and Rev. Herman Denny presiding. Music will be provided by Jordan Smith, Faye Messer, and Darron & Vanessa Nichols. Entombment will follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Sproles and John Thompson.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM on Thursday until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Special Thank You’s to Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation and to the Congregation at Old Straight Creek Trinity Tabernacle for their kindness, support and compassion.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation for Resident Activities, 235 New Wilson Lane, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965 or Old Straight Creek Trinity Tabernacle Church, P.O. Box 83, Pineville, Kentucky 40977
The family strongly requests that due to Covid-19 all guests wear masks.
The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Wilder family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.