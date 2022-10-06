Bell boys cross country team with trophy

The Bell County boys cross county team took first place at the Black Bear Invitational at Harlan County this weekend. Senior Caden Miracle continued his dominant season by placing first overall with a time of 16:21.81. Nicholas Stewart placed fourth, Johanan Woodring sixth and James Arno 11th, with Nathan Miracle, Reese Arno and Hayden Green placing 16th, 17th and 18th. North Laurel finished second in the team standings with Harlan County third, Williamsburg fourth and South Laurel fifth.

