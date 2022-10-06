The Bell County boys cross county team took first place at the Black Bear Invitational at Harlan County this weekend. Senior Caden Miracle continued his dominant season by placing first overall with a time of 16:21.81. Nicholas Stewart placed fourth, Johanan Woodring sixth and James Arno 11th, with Nathan Miracle, Reese Arno and Hayden Green placing 16th, 17th and 18th. North Laurel finished second in the team standings with Harlan County third, Williamsburg fourth and South Laurel fifth.
Latest News
- First Christian Church of Pineville celebrating 100 years
- Collett running as write-in candidate for Bell Co. Jailer
- Pineville Schools Hall of Fame weekend
- Legislators Discuss Priority Issues in the Last Week of Sept.
- Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
- Me First
- Bobcat Cross Country team wins Black Bear Invitational
- Lexi Hoskins crowned 2022 PHS football Homecoming Queen
Most Popular
Articles
- Fiscal Court to advertise for bids for Flash Steel site development
- Creech trial delayed for competency evaluation
- All ‘A’ CHAMPS!
- Loaded school bus involved in multi-vehicle accident on 119
- Roasted Veggie Salad
- Creech trial set to start Sept. 28
- Middlesboro Police conduct drug trafficking round up
- Smith running for State Representitave
- Rayanna Faye Maidon crowned 2022 Pineville Middle School Homecoming Queen
- Killing Kudzu
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.