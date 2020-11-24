The Bell County Bobcats made quick work of McCreary Central Friday night as they opened the playoffs with a 43-6 win.
Junior running back Brandon Baker ran for over 100 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries. Hunter Bailey, Eric Raby and Dawson Woolum also found the end zone on the ground.
Defensively, the Bobcats held the Raiders to just 41 rushing yards and 71 passing yards. Chandler Mink, Jonathan Langford and Cameron Burnett all had interceptions while Aaron Dean and Bailey both recovered fumbles.
Bell County led 29-0 after one quarter and 43-0 by halftime. They rested the starters in the second half as they cruised to the 43-6 win.
“McCreary was a much-improved team and they had some good athletes out there. I guess we just kind of got excited and got our cobwebs off of us quickly,” Bobcat coach Dudley Hilton said. “Offensively, they had a hard time stopping us. We went up and down the field and I was proud that we did that. Defensively, we looked good in the first half, we played well and didn’t give up much yardage.
“It’s good just to be back out there playing on the field.”
The Bobcats took the opening kick and quickly marched down the field. Bailey broke an 18-yard run and then scored on a 20-yard TD run. Baker ran in the conversion to make it 8-0 with 10:33 to play in the first quarter.
Baker would add TD runs of six and nine yards and Raby scored from two yards out before the end of the quarter. Aaron Dean made all three point after attempts to make it 29-0.
The second quarter saw Baker break free for a 67-yard touchdown run that made it 35-0. Woolum added a 15-yard TD run with 5:07 to play in the half. Burnett ran in the conversion for a 43-0 lead. The clock ran continuously from there.
McCreary got on the board midway through the third quarter when Trent Conaster scored on an 8-yard pass from Ben Trammell to make the final score 43-6.
The Raiders end the season with a record of 3-3. Bell County (5-3) advance to visit Rockcastle County this Friday for the District Championship.
“We were a young football earlier in the year. We lost a lot of our offensive potency from last year’s team and didn’t really have a lot of time figure out who we were. The last time we played them we didn’t really have an identity of exactly what kind of team we were,” Hilton said. “Hopefully now that we’ve got a few more games under our belt, we’ll be able to do a little better job of dealing with what they do on defense.”
