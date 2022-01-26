Four players scored in double figures Tuesday night as the Bell County Bobcats won their fifth straight game, 67-45 over Harlan.
With the win, the Bobcats are now 15-3 on the season and kept pace with Harlan County at 3-1 in 52nd District games.
“We’ve got a senior ball club, guys that have been out here two or three years, and they’re figuring out how to win big games and not lose them,” Bell coach Brad Sizemore said. “Our effort is always there. It’s just been at times in the past executing on both sides of the ball.
“This season, up to this point, we’ve kind of changed how we play. We’ve done a good job of getting as good of a shot as we can, everybody can handle the ball on our team, we’ve been very tough defensively and rebounding. Our team has tried to go into every game and take the best players on the other team away. That’s been our focus and this group of kids have done that.”
The Bobcats jumped out to a 9-1 lead and were up 15-2 after consecutive 3-pointers from Dalton Stepp and Carter McCune. They led it 19-8 after one quarter and 29-15 at the half.
The Green Dragons got as close as eight points in the second half, but got themselves in serious foul trouble along the way. Four of their starters fouled out and the Bobcats pulled away by hitting 20 of 26 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Cameron Burnett led Bell County with 19 points, Dawson Woolum scored 16, Hayden Callebs 15 and Dalton Stepp 14.
Harlan’s Jordan Akal was held to 11 points and was the only player to reach double figures for the Dragons. Jaedyn Gist finished with nine points and Will Austin eight.
“Harlan has got a really good team. We played really well tonight and it was a huge win for us,” Sizemore added. “I’m proud of them, we had several guys step up, four players scored in double figures. We’ll see those guys again before the year is out, but it felt good to get a win especially with the way we played.”
Bell County (15-3) is scheduled to host Leslie County Friday and Garrard County on Saturday in the Pride of the Mountains Classic before visiting Harlan on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Harlan (13-7, 1-2) heads to EKU’s McBrayer Arena for the All ‘A’ State Tournament starting Thursday.
———
Last Friday, the Bobcats used a disciplined approach to pull out a 43-26 victory at Middlesboro.
“We were talking about this one all week, we were concerned,” Sizemore said. “We knew this was not going to be an easy game. We’ve not played well my first two seasons over at Middlesboro, but (Friday) I thought we did exactly what we needed to do.”
The Bobcats trailed 7-6 after one period but took the lead by outscoring the Jackets 16-6 in the second period.
Bell continued to nurse their lead in a slow paced third quarter and took a 30-19 advantage into the fourth after a 3 from Dalton Stepp.
The Bobcats turned to defensive pressure in the final period and turned a few turnovers into layups as they went on to the 43-26 win.
“We didn’t want to come out and take bad shots,” Sizemore added. “I thought we took care of the ball and then pressed when we needed to. That team is a lot bigger than us and they’re a lot better than what their record shows, but our guys are playing well right now and we’re happy to get a district win.”
Burnett led the way with 14 points, Stepp finished with 13, and Woolum 10. Chanse Belcher hit a 3, McCune scored two points and Callebs one.
Middlesboro was led by senior forward Jay Tyler West with nine points and guard Jayden Schertz with eight. Trey King scored four, Trey Kyle three and Cayden Grigsby two.
“Cayden is a really good player and we wanted to make his touches as limited as possible and when he did get it just play solid defense because he can get going and hurt you,” Sizemore said. “I was just proud of the entire team and what a good job they did on him.”
The Jackets (7-13, 0-3) are tentatively scheduled to host Harlan on Friday and Jackson County on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
