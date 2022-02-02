Dawson Woolun scored 20 points and Cameron Burnett added 16 on Monday as the Bell County Bobcats rolled toa 67-38 win over Leslie County. A 3-pointer by Cole Hoskins gave Bell a 23-6 lead after one quarter and they quickly pushed the advantage to 36-9 in the second period before settling for a 44-18 lead at the half. Chanse Belcher finished with 10 points, Dalton Stepp and Hoskins seven each, Carter McCune feve and Conner McGeorge two in the blowout.
Tuesday, the Harlan Green Dragons avenged last week’s loss to the Bobcats with a 68-61 home win. Jordan Akal led Harlan with 33 points. The Bobcats were led by Burnett with 21 points while Stepp added 14 and Woolum nine.
Bell Co. (16-4, 3-2) will host Owsley County on Thursday and Middlesboro on Friday.
