Harlan completed a two-game sweep of Bell County and moved into first place in the race for the 52nd District’s top seed with a 4-3 win Tuesday, after topping the Bobcats 6-4 on Monday.
Senior right-hander John Mark Bryson gave up only two runs (one earned) over six innings to earn the win. He allowed four hits while striking out four and walking four. Evan Browning recorded a save as he gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout and two walks over the final inning.
Noah Lewis and Donovan Montanaro had doubles to lead the Dragons at the plate. Jaedyn Gist and Dawson Irvin added singles.
Jackson Walters led Bell with a double and single. Carter McCune had two singles.
Blake Burnett gave up four runs, three earned, on four hits over six innings, with six strikeouts and four walks.
Gist gave Harlan a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning as he singled, then stole second and third before scoring on Bryson’s ground out.
Bell took a 2-1 lead before Harlan responded with three runs in the sixth inning. Montanaro doubled home Browning and Gist, then scored on errant pickoff attempt.
The 8-7 Dragons will play at Cordia on Thursday. The 7-5 Bobcats don’t play again until playing host to Harlan County on Monday.
