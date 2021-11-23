By JAY COMPTON
GM / Editor
For the third straight season the Bell County Bobcats saw their season come to an end with a loss to Belfry. And for the third straight season, Isaac Dixon was a big reason why, the fifth-year senior ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 41-20 win on Log Mountain Friday night.
There were several calls that didn’t go the Bobcats way during the game, but game swung on two big plays right before and right after halftime.
Dixon’s 31-yard TD run gave Belfry a 14-6 lead with 3:13 to go in the half. The Bobcats responded with a drive of their own deep into Pirate territory. Daniel Thomas moved to quarterback with Cameron Burnett lining up outside as a receiver and Thomas appeared to hook up with Burnett for a touchdown in the back of the end zone.
However, the officials ruled Burnett was out of bounds and called the pass incomplete. The Pirates came up with an interception on the final play of the half so the score remained 14-6.
Bell County was set to receive the third quarter kick. It was high kick that one of the up backs signaled a fair catch on, but it went over his head and bounced near the sideline at the 25 and kicked back toward the middle of the field. The Bobcats didn’t cover the ball and Belfrey recovered it at the Bell 19. Three plays later Dixon scored on 1-yard run to extend the lead to 21-6.
“That first one was a close play but I can show you on film that he was clearly in bunds and it should have been a touchdown. Start of the second half, that was just a freshman mistake that shouldn’t happen, but that’s a part of life,” Bobcat coach Dudley Hilton said. “Those were two big plays right in a row that really hurt us. We didn’t’ quit, we kept fighting with them all night.”
Bell County did keep fighting, but they were forced to punt on the following possession and Zayne Hatfield’s 15-yard run made it 28-6 with 3:40 to go in the quarter.
The Bobcats answered with Dawson Woolum finishing off a nice drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and Thomas ran in the conversion to cut the lead to 28-14.
An onside kick try left the Pirates in great field position and Dixon got loose for a 41-yard touchdown, his third of the game.
‘That fifth-year senior really haunted us for the third year in a row. He had right at 200 yards all three years. He was the MVP of the game two years ago when he was junior, the MVP of the game last year and the MVP of the game this year,” Helton said. “This is a sore loser talking, but it’s a fact that they had three kids that were seniors who stayed back and our bunch had to pay the consequences.
“But that was the rule, they all followed the rule and did what they were supposed to do and (Dixon) is the real deal. I don’t think we would have had much problem if he wasn’t out there, but that’s part of this business and a part of life. We’ll have to suck it up and get ready for next year.”
Again Bell County answered with a long scoring drive. This time it was Thomas with a one-yard TD plunge that made it 35-20 with 4:43 to play.
Another onside kick was recoverd by the Pirates and they took advantage of the field position to score again before the end of the game. Braxton Hatfield’s 10-yard TD run made it 41-20 and that proved to be the final.
Woolum led the Bobcats with 138 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Thomas ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Ethan Raby added 37 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Burnett completed four of 10 passes for 40 yards and added 24 rushing yards on four attempts.
Belfry (7-6) advances to play at East Carter in the Class 3A semifinals on Friday.
Bell County ends the season with a record of 10-3. 2021 should be remembered as on of Hilton’s best coaching jobs in a storied career. Not much was expected of this Bobcat team after losing eight starters on both sides of the ball from last year.
“They were overachievers. They lost some kids that should have been playing with them but they didn’t let that bother them and they kept working,” Hilton said of the 2021 Bobcats. “As far as what I did, I feel like for a 73-year-old man I sure gave them one of my best years of coaching. That’s because they wanted the coaching, they wanted to get better, they wanted to show some people they could win without them. They were easy to coach and improve and that helped me with them.”
It was the final game for seniors Noah Akers, Burnett, Trace Freeman, Landon Hensley, Tucker Hunley, Carter McCune, Devin Reese and Robbie Wilder.
“We graduate eight fine seniors who stuck with me. I think they started out with about 15 when they were freshmen. They say the strong always survive and I think this bunch survived,” Hilton added. “They all played a big role on this team and without mentioning them one-by-one I thought they all played for Bell County High School and they played with pride. That’s what I like about them, it wasn’t an individual thing for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.