As expected, the Harlan County Black Bears were ready for their rematch at home against Bell County on Tuesday.
The Bears were on fire in the first half from long range as Maddox Huff and Daniel Carmcal both hit three 3-pointers and Trent Noah was able to do some damage in the paint. Harlan County jumped out to a 12-2 lead and never looked back. They led 20-9 after one quarter and 46-26 at the half on their way to an 89-69 win over the Bobcats.
Bell County, playing without junior guard Dawson Woolum, couldn’t muster the same defensive intensity they showed in December’s 59-56 win over HCHS. Seniors Cameron Burnett with 26 points and Dalton Stepp with 23 led the Bobcats while Noah Brock came off the bench to score nine points, Chanse Belcher added six, Cole Hoskins three and Conner McGeorge two.
Noah led Harlan County with 28 points while Jonah Swanner finished with 26. Carmical added 14 and Huff 13 as the Bears improved to 11-4.
Bell County (10-3) went 2-1 during a Christmas Break trip to Florida and then posted wins over Cordia and at South Laurel over the last week.
The Bobcats are scheduled to visit Corbin on Friday, host Red Bird on Saturday and then Harlan Independenton Tuesday.
