The summer dead period ended on Monday and the Bell County Bobcats started football practice on Monday evening. The team was going through workouts Wednesday morning as they continue preparing for the 2022 season.“We’ve got a little over 50 out so we’re tickled with our numbers. These kids have got a good attitude and they want to work,” Bell coach Dudley Hilton said. “I feel like that’s what we do here at Bell County, we work at it. This group is no different and they want to work at it.”
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Weeknight Meatloaf
- Pineville Schools Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees
- John Edward “John Edd” Philpot, 73
- Southeast automotive technology grad pays it forward to help students
- 35th Street property owner arrested for criminal littering
- Pineville native Kristy Burnett back in hometown as First State Bank of the Southeast mortgage lender
- BCHS football practice starts Monday
- M’boro firefighter arrested after assault incident with his girlfriend — while on duty
- Bell Schools add 6 SLEO positions
- Robbie Wilder to play football at Union College
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.