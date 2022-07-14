The summer dead period ended on Monday and the Bell County Bobcats started football practice on Monday evening. The team was going through workouts Wednesday morning as they continue preparing for the 2022 season.“We’ve got a little over 50 out so we’re tickled with our numbers. These kids have got a good attitude and they want to work,” Bell coach Dudley Hilton said. “I feel like that’s what we do here at Bell County, we work at it. This group is no different and they want to work at it.”

