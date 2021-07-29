Bell County coach Dudley Hilton on his Bobcats leaving for camp Wednesday:
“It’s just a little bonding thing we go to camp for, and if we take 35 to 40 then we know we’ll have 35 to 40 every day at practice. That’s the good thing about camp, you don’t have to worry about who’s here and who’s not here.
“We’re getting closer and closer to the season so hopefully we’ll use that time to get a little more knowledgable about football. Again, this is one of those things we didn’t get to do last year. We’ve just got to mark off last year and foget about it. This is 2021 and we’re going to go and work.”
The Bobcats return from camp Saturday night and will hold their annual Meet the Bobcats on Thursday, Aug. 5 starting at 6 p.m.
