The Bell County Board of Education paid a special tribute to three of the Bobcats’ biggest fans before Monday’s basketball game against Clay County. Shelby Stewart, Carson Arnett and Glen Peace were recognized for their decades of dedication in attending just about every BCHS home basketball game since the new school opened in 1984. Three front row seats have been set aside as reserved for the trio and superintendent Tom Gambrel presented each with a framed picture.
“The board voted to honor them at last week’s meeting and I’ve got somebody putting name plates on the seats right now. It just says: ‘Reserved for Glenn Peace, Reserved for Shelby Stewart and Reserved for Carson Arnett,’” Gambrel said.
