With their top three running backs all returning along with seven starters on the defensive side of the ball the Bell County Bobcats could be primed for another deep run in the playoffs this year.
You won’t catch coach Dudley Hilton looking too far ahead but you can tell he’d love nothing better than to end a three-game playoff losing streak against Belfry.
“I just try to win one game at a time and take everything when it comes. Our first game is North Laurel and that’s who we’re excited about,” he said. “The last three years we’ve ended up losing to the state champion. I’m sure we’re a little tired of that so hopefully we can build down to the end and if we get there and get another chance, hopefully we can redeem that thing.
“Before we worry about that we’ve got to take care of business early, we’ve got to play one game at a time and keep improving every week.”
Senior Dawson Woolum is back after enjoying a breakout season in 2021. He ran the ball 242 times for 1,678 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’ll be joined in the backfield by senior fullback Ethan Raby (83-416 7 TDs) and junior Daniel Thomas (120-778 11 TDs). Sophomores Gauge Bauer and Blake Evans are the primary back-ups.
“Our running backs are still running hard and doing a good job,” Hilton said.
The Bobcats will be breaking in a new quarterback (or two) this year after two-year starter Cameron Burnett graduated. Battling it out for the starting nod are Thomas and freshman Blake Burnett. Cameron’s little brother has shown a pretty good touch on the deep ball while Thomas allows the Bobcats to run a speed option attack similar to what London Stephney ran all the way to the state championship game three years ago.
Hilton said he’ll enter the season with both Thomas and Burnett seeing time under center.
“We think we’ve got a dual threat and we think we can do some things that we’re fortunate to be able to do,” he said. “I think between Daniel and Blake it gives a little bit of a choice of who we want to play and may cause teams to have to scout us and plan a little bit harder. We’re going to try it and see what it keeps looking like.”
Last year’s leading receiver Carter McCune also graduated so senior George Pace will be stepping into the role as the primary split end. Hayden Canady and Jordan Hall will also see time at receiver when the Bobcats spread the field.
Senior Teddy Saylor is the primary tight end with sophomore Hayden Damron joining him in two tight-end sets.
Junior tackle Brayden Dunn is the only returning starter on the offensive line. Junior Brody Patterson will be the center with senior Daniel Osborne, junior Peyton Williams and sophomore Jaden Earle rotating at the guard spots and freshman Jackson Pratt at the other tackle.
“We’ve got some other kids really close to being in there and a couple of kids that are still getting back from being hurt,” Hilton said. “We’re tickled to death with our tight ends, Teddy Saylor and Hayden Damron, hopefully they’ll help us to be a better offensive line up front.”
On defense Saylor and Damron will start at the defensive tackle spots with Dunn and the other offensive linemen rotating at the guards.
Inside linebacker Raby and Evans both return with Woolum and Thomas starting on the outside as ends. Bauer is the main back-up at linebacker and freshman Joseph Brigmon provides depth at end.
Pace returns at one cornerback with Canady at the other and Hall at safety.
Raby and Thomas both topped 100 tackles last season while Damron registered 10 sacks.
On special team Raby will handle kick-offs and punts while Pace will do the place kicking. Woolum and Thomas are the primary kick returners.
Bell County opens the season on Friday at home against North Laurel. Their district figures to be decided when the Bobcats travel to Rockcastle County on September 30. Estill County lost a lot to graduation and Garrard saw their quarterback and top receiver transfer to Boyle County so those teams figure to take a step back this season.
