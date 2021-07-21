Bell County coach Dudley Hilton on his Bobcats:
“With this 7-on-7 you get to see some new faces and it’s a chance to get out on the field and throw the ball around. We didn’t get to do this last year and that was something that these kids really missed out on. I like the was it sets up because you can worry about your team and just try to stop their team, you’ve got somebody to compete against.
“Things are going good — we’ve got some returning people and we lost a lot of good people. We’ve just got to work every day and keep working. There were a lot of things we did last year that we had to hit on the run becasue we didn’t get to work on them during 7-on-7s. Hopefull we can stay healthy and stay clean from this ol’ Corona and keep football season on the upbeat this year.”
The Bobcats played in a big tournament at Taylor County earlier this week and will head to South Laurel for another tournament on Thursday. They host Leslie County next Tuesday for 7-on-7 scrimmage day.
