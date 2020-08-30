The Bell County Bobcats were ready to hit the ground running on Monday after being limited to conditioning work over the last 10 weeks.
“I feel like we’ve had a great 10 weeks of conditioning and weight training to just get prepared to start our season,” Coach Dudley Hilton said. “We’ve had a very successful weight program at Bell High and even though it got delayed for a while, we’ve made up for it over the last 10 weeks. The kids are ready now to get their helmets on and start learning some football.
“We’re excited about getting our season started.”
He said one thing the team has definitely missed is the 7-on-7 work, especially as they work in a new quarterback and look to replace their top receiver from last year.
“We feel like Cameron Burnett really needed that experience of 7-on-7. We lost a big combination in our passing game in London Stephney and Jason Jones so we have a few shoes to fill,” Hilton said.
Even with those two among the graduated, the coach said his offense will still feature some shotgun and option looks along with the traditional wishbone.
“We were trending toward going that direction before London got here, but he helped add fuel to that fire because he could run that option and that shotgun,” Hilton said. “We’re really going to just carry over with what we’ve planned to do. Cam got a lot of good experience from being out on the field with London last year as a wide receiver and now he’s at quarterback.
“We’re still going to be strength-wise a running team and doing the same things that we’ve always done.”
Another key is developing the same cohesiveness as last year’s team had along the offensive line.
“Offensive linemen are hard to find. We’ve had a few that went to the wayside that just didn’t want to get out there and work and get in shape,” Hilton said. “To be a big lineman you’ve got to be dedicated to the game because it’s harder on you when you carry that size around in the heat and run that hill.
“But we’re proud of the ones we’ve got back in Kage Baker, Josh Helton and Chase Huff. We’ll put those three against anybody and we’ve got some others that are going to step in and help us some in Devin Reese, Tyler Settles, Trace Freeman, Noah Akers and Tucker Hunley and on down the list. That’s going to be the big question for us — Do we have the offensive line that we had last year?”
The Bobcats open on September 11th at home against a touch Johnson Central team. They’ll also host Whitley County and McCreary Central before visiting Rockcastle County in anticipated district showdown on Oct. 2.
