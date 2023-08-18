An experienced offensive line coupled with the state’s leading rusher back for his senior season has the Bell County Bobcats looking like a potential Class 3A contender in Dudley Hilton’s 49th season coaching football.
Daniel Thomas ran for 2,228 yards and 29 touchdowns — both tops in the state last year — and will be looking to match or excede those numbers in 2023.
“Daniel is just an unbelievable worker. He’s not real big but he’s a workaholic,” Hilton said. “He’s made himself into what he is and we’ll ride his coattails like he’s a thoroughbred.”
Thomas has got quite a bit of help as Blake Burnett returns at quarterback after starting every game as a freshman there last year. Burnett completed 48 of 81 passes for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
He’s got an exciting group of young receivers to work with in sophomores Elijah Hampton, Holden Clark, Joseph Brigmon and Cayden Huff along with junior tight end Hayden Damron.
The guys up front make everything work with four starters back in seniors Brayden Dunn at right tackle, Braydon Thomas at right guard, center Brody Patterson, and left guard Peyton Williams — who is working his way back from a shoulder injury. Sophomore Jaxson Pratt returns at left tackle. Junior Jeremiah Saylor and sophomore Keaton Jackson have been filling in for Williams during scrimmages.
“We’ve got a bunch of offensive linemen back and some good kids back. We lost four guys that played eight key positions and that’s what we’ve got to fill and that’s what we’ve been working on,” Hilton said. “We’ve got one or two of those positions filled but we’ve got to get the other four or five.”
Joining Thomas in the backfield will be junior fullback Blake Evans and a combination of sophomores Hunter Everage, Kaleb Miller and Hagen Neal. Sophomore Josh Owens will spell Evans at fullback.
The defensive side of the ball also returns seven starters led by Evans at linebacker and Damron at defensive end. Evans led the team with 97 tackles last year while Damron had 92 tackles and nine sacks. Saylor, Pratt, Nathan Ramsey and Hayden Lawson share time along the defensive front with Owens and Miller seeing time at linebacker. Hayden Canady returns at one cornerback spot with Hampton manning the other.
Thomas, Brigmon, Everage and Clark rotate as outside linebacker/safety hybrids in the Bobcats defensive scheme with Burnett as the deep safety.
Bell County should have a competitve district after realignment moved some familiar names in. Knox Central and Clay County joining Rockcastle County and McCreary Central in the Bobcats’s district.
“It’s good to change things up a little bit, but basically your district is the hand your dealt and you’ve got to play it,” Hilton said. “We get mad at the High School Athletic Association sometimes with who they put in what district, but there’s no use crying about things.”
Bell County also has a challenging non-district schedule with games at 5A North Laurel and 4A Boyd County to open the season. They host Letcher Central and play at Perry Central and Whitley County before starting district play, then close the season at home against Harlan County.
Hilton can see the ingredients in this team for another post-season run but is only taking things one game at a time.
“I’m a one game man. Right now I want to try and win that first game. If we keep improving we might be ready for a run. You just don’t know what might happen injury wise and you don’t know how they all are going to react,” he said. “We prepare in the offseason to be in a situation where we can start getting better and have that chance at the end. Our goal is to beat North Laurel right now and then we’ll go from there.
“We’ve worked hard enough in the weight room and done the other things so that we’re prepared to make a run if this team wants to really work together and make one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.