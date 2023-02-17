The boys 52nd District tips off Tuesday night at Middlesboro High School. The Bell County Bobcats (13-14, 2-4) are the number three seed and will be taking on the Harlan Green Dragons (23-6, 4-2) in the 7:30 p.m. game. Harlan won both meetings between the teams this season, 90-59 on Jan. 13 in Harlan and 73-70 at Bell County on Jan. 31.
Bobcat Head Coach Brad Sizemore:
“We’ve got a tough first game. I am encouraged by how we played them the last time — we were in a three-point game and led at halftime. I think that gave our kids some confidence. We’re going to have to have a really good week to finish off the regular season and continue to play well. I think we’ve started to trend in the right direction over the last couple of weeks. It’s obviously going to take a near perfect game for us to win, but that’s what you expect this time of year. There are no easy games in our district and we learned that last year with Harlan County. We know what to expect and hopefully our kids will be up to the challenge. We’ll try to get them ready as best we can and go from there.”
