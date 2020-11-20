The Bell County offense lines up against the McCreary Central defense during their regular season game back on Sept. 25. Brandon Baker ran for 126 yards and two TDs and also caught a touchdown pass from Cameron Burnett in the Bobcats’ 57-13 win. Dawson Woolum also ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown in the win while Jonathan Lankford had a 33-yard TD catch. Burnett, Daniel Thomas and Jonathan Beverly also ran for touchdowns in the win.