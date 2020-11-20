The Bell County Bobcats (4-3) are set to host McCreary Central (3-2) Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Bobcats broke open a 7-7 game against the Raiders with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a long punt return as they pulled away for a 57-13 win during the regular season back on Sept. 25.
“I think they’re 3-2. We’ve never played McCreary with a winning record,” Bell County coach Dudley Hilton said. “They’re a young team with some good skill people. They’ve got a first year coach and he’s brought them along nicely. We sure didn’t give them anything last time — they drove down the field and scored on us. They’ve got some good-looking athletes, that’s for sure.
“The first time we played them we played without Ethan Raby and Hunter Bailey. Those are our top linebackers and now they’ll get a chance to play against them.”
Bell County hasn’t played since a loss to Ashland Blazer on Oct. 24.
They had their final two regular season games canceled due to COVID-19 and then all the first round games in the state were pushed back another week.
“We’re in it to win it. We’ve worked hard, we’ve continued to condition and work on our timing. Just trying to keep them in shape,” Hilton said of what his team has been doing during the time off.
“Everything is uncertain right now. I don’t think anybody is exempt from this corona thing — It could hit a good team, it could hit a bad team, it could hit a mediocre team. You just don’t know how that’s going to affect you or your opponent.”
Hilton said the uncertainty of whether the team will be playing week-to-week has been tough.
“It’s hard on all ages. I’m an old coach and it’s hard on me, it’s hard on young coaches, it’s hard on the players and it’s hard on our schools,” he said. “I can tell the kids really want to play and they really want to keep going. Now we’re in a place where you play until you lose, and if you’re not able to play there’s no make-up games.
“Right now we know we supposed to play McCreary on Friday and the winner of that game is supposed to go play at Rockcastle next week and that will be for the district title. After that, who knows?”
Hilton said that even if his team doesn’t get to play another game, they’ve proven to be a quality team this season.
“We’re 4-3, I will say we haven’t lost to anybody we’re ashamed of. Ashland is the number one team in 3A, Johnson Central is the number one team in 4A, we kind of get discouraged because we lost (13-7) at Rockcastle, but we’ll hopefully get a chance to redeem that loss,” he said. “I feel like we’re still as good as any team in our area, we just picked up a couple of very good teams on our schedule.”
