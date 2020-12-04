The Bell County Bobcats avenged one of their regular season losses and brough another District Championship home to Log Mountain last Friday.
It was a defensive war and the Bobcats came away with a 13-6 win at Rockcastle County.
“I think we’ve got a lot of respect for Rockcastle because they play hard. When you play people that plays hard like that you give them that respect,” Bell County coach Dudley Hilton said. “Maybe we didn’t have it earlier this season because we mercy ruled them twice last year and played them at home. This year we had to go and play on a dirt field, which we haven’t done much this year. I think we got that respect for them after the first game and we knew what to expect from them this time.”
Junior running back Brandon Baker ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bell offense. The Bobcat defense gave up just one score and held the Rockets to 167 yards on the ground and 102 through the air.
Rockcastle quarterback Noah Parkey completed just five of 13 passes on the night and faced heavy pressure most of the game.
“Coach (Scott) Parkey’s son is a great quarterback. I thought we did a great job on him and held him in check,” Hilton said.
The Rockets threatened on their secaond drive as they had first goal at the Bell 1. They tried a run off tackle, but Hayden Callebs forced a fumble and Cameron Burnett recovered to keep the score 0-0. That play set the tone for the rest of the game.
Rockcastle scored first with 10:40 to play in the second quarter as Chris Mink ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
The Bobcats answered with a long scoring drive. Baker capped it with a 9-yard touchdown run with 1:49 to g o in the half. Aaron Dean’s kick put Bell up 7-6.
Bell County got the ball back late in the half and appeared content to take that lead into the locker room, but Baker had other ideas.
On a simple dive up the middle, the junior hurdled the scrum at the line of scrimmage and kept his feet. All of a sudden he had just one man to beat to get to the end zone. Baker shed that tackle attempt and went 75-yard for a touchdown with 18 seconds to go in the second quarter.
That gave the Bobcats a 13-6 lead at halftime that proved to be the final score.
“Brandon Baker just made a tremendous play and that’s what kind of athlete he is,” Hilton said. “We’ve lost him for the year now, but that’s part of this ballgame. But oh, what a good last game he had his junior year. Hopefully he’ll be back bigger and better for his senior year.”
Baker had been playing through a knee injury and that knee finally gave out on hime in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game.
“He kept trying to play with a bum knee and did a great job until it just gave out on him,” Hilton added. “I know the running part looked good, but man he blocked so well too. I was so proud of him for that.”
The Bobcats weren’t able to add to their lead, but they made sure to keep the Rockets from scoring again.
Ethan Raby led the way with 12 total tackles, he also forced a recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter. Callebs added six tackles, including two for loss and a sack. He also recovered a fumble to go along with the one he forced earlier.
Kage Baker also had six tackles in the game. He and Chase Huff also registered sacks.
Bell County (6-3) will travle to Belfry (7-3) Friday night for the Regional Championship. The two teams met in last year’s Class 3A State Championship game.
It’s another meeting between two of the state’s all-time coaching greats. Belfry’s Phillip Haywood is ranks first in career wins with 456 while Hilton is second with 399 career coaching victories.
“What can you say about Belfy? I think they’ve won 12 out of the last 14 state championships,” Hilton said. “We’re going to Belfry Friday night shorthanded a little bit, but we’ll compete and we’ll play Bell County football.”
Friday’s game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m.
