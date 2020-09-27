The Bell County Bobcats celebrated Senior Night on Friday with a convincing 57-13 win over McCreary Central.
Bell’s offense scored touchdowns on their first six possessions as they rolled up 338 rushing yards to go along with over 100 passing yards in a dominant effort.
“I thought we opened it up good tonight. It was a good night for Cam to be able to do some things that he hadn’t had the opportunity to do,” Bobcat coach Dudley Hilton said.
Junior quarterback Cameron Burnett got the offense off to a fast start as he hooked up with senior Jonathan Langford for a 33-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game. Aaron Dean’s extra point made it 7-0.
“Cam had called that, too,” Hilton said. “He had seen that and he told us it was there and then he went out and completed it.”
The Raiders answered with an impressive opening drive of their own. Joey Abbott caught a pass over the middle from Ben Trammell to convert on fourth down. Abbott broke a tackle and went 30 yards for a touchdown. Kaden Cummins added the extra point to tie the game at 7 with 6:14 to go in the first quarter.
“They had a good game plan. They did those short passes and got their five, seven or eight yards and tried to ram it down our throat,” Hilton said. “I had looked at them on film and I knew they were much-improved. They had athletes and you could tell that out there tonight. And they’re young, just two seniors. I’m proud of our team, we fought them.”
It was all Bobcats from there.
Junior Brandon Baker capped a long drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 before the end of the second quarter.
Junior Dawson Woolum intercepted a Trammell pass to end the next McCreary drive and Burnett scored on a 22-yard run around the left side early in the second quarter.
Senior Chandler Mink recovered a Raider fumble on the following kick-off and Baker found a crease in the McCreary defense on the very next play and went 27 yards for a touchdown. Dean’s kick made it 28-7 with 10:44 left in the first half.
Bell’s next possession saw Woolum get free on a pitch around the left side. He slipped a tackle, tip-toed down the sideline and outran the secondary for a 40-yard TD run and a 35-7 lead.
A 45-yard pun return by senior Brant Hoskins set up the Bobcats in great field position. A few plays later it was sophomore fullback Jonathan Beverly crashing into the end zone from 7-yards out. Dean’s sixth extra point of the first half made it 42-7 with 5:10 still to play in the second quarter.
McCreary threatened on their next drive, but Langford came up with an interception near the goal line and after an exchange of possessions the score was still 42-7 at the half.
“And that was fine. We really didn’t mind not scoring there because we wanted our guys to be able to come out and play some in the second half,” Hilton added. “Everything went well and I think we got out of here injury free.”
Bell’s defense forced a stop to open the third quarter and the offense was facing a 3rd and long. Burnett found Baker out of the backfield for a first down and the junior picked up blocking downfield and went 52 yards for a touchdown. Dean tied a school record with his seventh extra point of the night and the running clock started with the Bobcats leading 49-7 with 8:34 to go in the third quarter.
Freshman Daniel Thomas tacked on a 6-yard TD run with 4:32 to play and another freshman, Blake Evans, ran in the conversion to stretch the lead to 57-7.
Bell County had been subbing heavily throughout the fourth quarter and had mostly freshmen in for the following kick-off. McCreary’s Chase Bolin took advantage with a 68-yard return. Mink was the only regular in on Bell’s coverage unit and he came from all the way across the field to run Bolin down and save a touchdown.
Kamari Giglio scored on a 5-yard run with 44 seconds left to set the final at 57-13.
The Raiders finished with 57 net rushing yards on 24 carries and completed 16 of 26 passes for 145 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown.
Baker led the Bobcats with 126 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Woolum added 105 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Thomas ran it six times for 76 yards, Burnett had a 22-yard touchdown on his only carry and Beverly ran it twice for nine yards and a touchdown.
Burnett complete three of nine passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted on a Hail Mary attempt just before halftime. George Pace took over at quarterback on the final drive and completed his only pass to Woolum for 14 yards. Langford had a 33-yard touchdown catch, Baker had a 52-yard touchdown catch and Mink also caught one pass for 10 yards.
Bell County (2-1) heads to Rockcastle County (2-1) Friday night for the game that figures to decide the top seed in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.