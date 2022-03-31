A group of Bell County football players relax on the sideline during a break in Tuesday’s practice. The Bobcats were set to finish up their 10-day spring session of practices on Wednesday. Coach Dudley Hilton said the team had a good spring with over 25 kids out each day. The team worked in their position groups and even went through some light contact and seven-on-seven drills during the spring.
