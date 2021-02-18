Bonnie Lou (Daniels) Scott, of Hulen, KY, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021 at the Hazard ARH at the age of 71. Bonnie was born March 27, 1949 to the late Thurman Daniels and the late Eula Mae (Howard) Daniels of Pathfork, KY. She was of Pentecostal faith and had been a homemaker.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Scott Sr.; brother, Johnny Daniels Sr., brothers-in-law, Terry Howard Sr. and Earl Bledsoe Sr.
Left to mourn her passing are her son, Lowell Scott Jr. and wife, Susan; daughter, Stephanie Maiden and fiancé, Donnie Webb; grandchildren, Brittany King, Madilynn Scott, Loren Scott and Lily Maiden; sisters, Brenda Templeton and husband James, Charlene Blanton and husband Benny, and Tammy Daniels; sister-in-law, Barbara Hoskins and Tyla Daniels; special niece, Rhonda Henderson and special nephew, George Hoskins; special friends, Sherri Daniels and Patricia Lamb; her beloved dog, Bella; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Barbourville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassion, friendship, and skilled assistance during Bonnie’s time there.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Blackstar Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will follow at the church with Rev. J.C. Craig and Bro. Wesley Wilder officiating. Music will be provided by Margie Moore. Graveside services will immediately follow in the Tackett Hill Cemetery.
Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
