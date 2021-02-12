Bonnie Sue Hicks Walters, age 87, of Somerset, a retired teacher of the Somerset School System and widow of the late Robert Lee “Bob” Walters passed from this life on Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was able to make her peaceful transition in the privacy of her own home.
She was born on December 28, 1933 in Knox County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Fannie Stewart Foley. Bonnie was Valedictorian of her graduating class from Knox Central High School. She was a graduate of Berea College and went on to obtain her Master’s Degree and Rank 1 Teaching Certificate at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky. Bonnie was a compassionate, kind and conscientious teacher who dedicated most of her life to educating children. She won the respect and admiration of many of her students. She taught the 6th grade at Central Jr. High and in 1972, she began teaching 3rd grade at Porter Hopkins Elementary for a total of 27 years before retiring. She was a member of the Pulaski County Retired Teachers Association. Bonnie was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan, enjoyed traveling, especially to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and sites out west and especially the mountains. She enjoyed playing bridge, card games, gardening and “digging in the dirt”. Bonnie was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Somerset where she was a member of Women’s Missionary Union and was enthusiastic about spending time with her “Hand and Foot” card-game friends. She had a genuine passion for helping others and coordinated the first Annual Community Christmas Party at First Baptist. Bonnie was a loving, kindhearted and generous person and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her Husband; Robert Lee “Bob” Walters, whom she married on August 25, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her siblings; Lt. Colonel Jimmie Allen Hicks, Ruby Stewart and Robert Lee Stewart and his wife Sally.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons; Robert L. (Rita) Walters of Lexington and Michael (Cami) Walters of Peru, Indiana, two daughters; Lynda Walters Thompson and her husband (Tim) of Brandon, Florida and Kathy Walters Clay and her husband (John) of Somerset, Kentucky, a sister; Reva Carter Hicks of Woodbridge, Virginia, twelve grandchildren; Robin Thompson Hernandez and her husband (Matt), Keith Daniel Walters, Travis Michael Walters, Sara Thompson Woods and her husband (Doug), Matthew Scott Thompson and his wife (Sarah) John Daniel “Chip” Clay, Jr., Caroline Bonnie Clay, Eric Robert Walters, Jenna Marie Walters Garcia and her husband (Miquel), Kyle Arthur Lloyd Walters and his wife (Heather), Elsie Rose Walters and Eli Robert Walters, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Somerset. The Funeral Services was at 2:00 pm at the Church with Bro. David Pendley officiating. Interment will be in the Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Her Grandsons; Keith Walters, Kyle Walters, Travis Walters, Eli Walters, Eric Walters, “Chip” Clay, Matthew Thompson will proudly serve as Active Pallbearers.
A heartfelt expression of gratitude is extended to her Special Caregivers, Comfort Keepers and Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Project 58:10 at First Baptist Church.
