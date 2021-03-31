Boyd Hoskins, 89 of Washburn, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Claiborne Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tazewell, Tennessee. He was born on July 5, 1931 in Pineville, Kentucky, a son of the late George and Ollie Mosley Hoskins. Boyd served his country in the United States Army and had served in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Ann Hensley Hoskins; son, Charles Hoskins; daughter-in-law, Linda Hoskins; and granddaughter, Misty Hoskins.
Boyd is survived by his sons, Jimmy Hoskins and Robert Hoskins; daughter, Edith Pauline Westerhold; four grandsons; four granddaughters; and brothers, George Hoskins and Covey Hoskins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Burial was at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Hensley Cemetery in Smith, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Jerry Hoskins, Christopher Hoskins, Ben Hoskins, Jessie Hoskins, Steven Hatfield, Butch Hoskins, Charles Hoskins, and Darrel Johnson.
The family received friends on Monday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Hoskins family.
