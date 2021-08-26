Bradley Gene Naylor Jr. was born August 13, 1973, at Waterman Memorial Hospital in Eustis, Florida. As a little boy Brad was known as Critter, as a Marine, he was the Master Bradster, but to his family he was a beloved son, devoted father and loving sibling.
Anyone who knew Brad knew he loved to play the drums, coach soccer, and most of all spend as much time as he could with his two incredible sons Christoff and Luke. When Brad wasn’t doing any of these things you could find him with his loving fiancé Melinda. Most often they could be found in the kitchen creating recipes from Brad’s own garden of fresh peppers. His love for cooking was evident in the meals he prepared, the hotter the better. His favorite concoction, Jungle Stew, came from a child hood memory that his mother put together when he was young.
Brad left this earth on Friday, August 20, 2021 to go be with Jesus. He will be forever loved and missed. All the memories that Brad’s family has of him will carry them through the tears and sadness in the years to come.
Brad was preceded in death by his sister Ashley Naylor Peadon.
He is survived by the following members of his family:
His children, Christoff and Luke Naylor; fiancé, Melinda Garrett; father, Bradley Naylor Sr. and stepmother, Teri Naylor; mother, Therese Blakeslee and stepfather, Robert Blakeslee; siblings, Lisa Whitehead, Dina Martensen, Matthew Naylor, Nathan Blakeslee and Micah Blakeslee; brother-in-law, John Martensen; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Miller presiding.
The Naylor Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Brad’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
For the health and well-being of our staff and the families we serve, we request that social distancing be observed and everyone in attendance wear a mask.
