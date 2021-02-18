Brenda Faye Saylor Brock, 64, of Stoney Fork, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. She was born on June 16, 1956 a daughter of the late Denver and Mary Jane Honeycutt Saylor. She was of the Holiness Faith and had been a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Earl Dean Brock; children, Deanna Faye Brock of Stoney Fork, Earl Randall Brock and wife, April of Yeaddiss, KY and Gary Mitchell Brock and Nikki Lewis of Stoney Fork; five grandchildren that she loved with all her heart, Randall, Hope, Jacob, Kearsten and Hayden; sisters, Dellene Brock of Carlisle, KY, and Susie Brock and husband, Neal of Warbranch, KY; brother, Tommy Saylor of Pineville; nieces, Amanda Brock and Brittany Brock; great-niece and nephew, Calleen Dykes and Toby Joseph; a precious mother-in-law, Helen Brock; beat friends of over 40 years, Ray and Matilda Helton; and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 AM Sunday, February 21. 2021 at Crockett Saylor Pentecostal Church with Rev. Ronnie Hoskins, Rev. Richard Asher, Rev. Demus Couch and Rev. Harold Collins. Music will be by the Church Family. Burial will be in the Brock Cemetery at Stoney Fork with grandsons, family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the Lord most, for all the times He stood by her and gave her strength to keep going. A special thank you is also extended to everyone who prayed for Brenda during her long illness and to the staffs of Pineville Community Health Center, Barbourville ARH Hospital, Baptist Health-Corbin, University of Kentucky HealthCare, Amedisys Home Health and Dialysis of Pineville for the excellent care they took of Brenda for over 10 years.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 19 from 5 until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, and at the Crockett-Saylor Pentecostal Holiness Church after 9 PM Friday until funeral hour on Sunday. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Brock Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
