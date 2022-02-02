Brenda Gail Duncan, 66, of Fourmile passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 28, 1955, a daughter of the late Sudie Jones. She was a member of Fourmile Pentecostal Church. Brenda had been a pre-school teacher for Bell Whitley for many years.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Clifford “Sug” Jones, Jr. and niece, Paiden Burton.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Demps Duncan; children, Becky Duncan and Mark Caldwell, Rick and Donna Duncan and Susie West and Ray Summers, step-children, Mona and Jim Scheiderer and Gina Duncan’ grandchildren, Brad Caldwell, Kalia West, Maddie West, Matthew West, Julie Decker, Jessie Decker and Shannon West; brother, Clifford Jones and wife, Faye; and a host of nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and Step-great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Services will be on at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 3, at Fourmile Pentecostal Church with Rev. Bill Dunn and Rev. Arthur Jackson. Burial will be in the Bain Cemetery, Fourmile. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday starting at 5:00 PM until the funeral hour on Thursday.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center is honored to serve the Duncan Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.