Brenda J. Dawson, 74, of Aurora, Ill., passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1945, in Pineville, Ky., the daughter of the late Carly and Myrtle Lawson Jeffers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Christopher; sisters Carletta Maltby and Roma Jean Jeffers; and brother, Jimmy Dale Jeffers.
Survivors include her husband John Chesnutt; two sons, Brent (Laura) Dawson and Brian (Melissa) Dawson; one daughter, Kristy (Bob) Loeschner; two brothers, Elmer (Beulah) Jeffers and Jerry (Geraldine) Jeffers; three sisters, Sandy Hembree, Dorothy Gray, and Lucille Wilder; brothers-in-law, Virgil and Joe Chesnutt; sister-in-law, Doris Atwood; two grandsons and four granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; and a great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 12 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Lovett. Burial will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Pallbearers were Bob Loeschner, Bobbie Loeschner, Travis Dawson, Tony Merritt, Jackie Merritt, and Virgil Chesnutt.
The family received friends on Sunday, July 12, from 10:30 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Dawson Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
