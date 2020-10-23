Cooking doesn’t have to take long or be difficult to be delicious. I have had a very long month with a busy schedule, and this week I was looking for a recipe that would be quick and tasty.
Since I have been sharing many soup recipes with you all this fall season, I thought I should add its beautiful bride to the list as well. There is no better pair that a good soup and sandwich, and this one won’t disappoint.
Brie and BaconGrilled Cheese
Ingredients: 2 tablespoons of butter, 2 slices of white bread of your choice, 3 slices of bacon, 1 small yellow onion, 2 tablespoons of pepper jelly.
Instructions: Place a skillet over medium high heat. Cook your bacon until crispy, pat the grease away with a paper towel and cut the bacon in half.
Dice the onion and add to the pan with the remaining bacon grease. Cook over medium heat until carnalized and remove from pan.
Butter one side of each slice of the bread (make sure to choose a bread that will not fall apart once you assemble your sandwich.) Spread your pepper jelly on the bottom slice of bread. Slice the brie and place on top of the pepper jelly. Add the bacon and caramelized onions on top of the brie. Add a second layer of brie to the top, and finally add the second slice of bread buttered side out.
Cook in a skillet over medium heat until each side is golden brown and the brie has melted and become perfectly gooey. Enjoy with your favorite soup!
