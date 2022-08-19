This coming weekend is homecoming at our church. I know this is an event that many of you look forward to at your own church. One of the best things about homecoming is coming together to the potluck dinner afterward for fellowship and good conversation.
If you’re struggling to come up with a dish to bring, I thought I would share with you one of my favorite casserole recipes. It can easily be doubled for a large crowd and is sure to be a hit. I can’t take the credit though, this was handed down by Laura’s mom, Wanda Lee, and boy is it good!
Broccoli Casserole
Ingredients: 1 package of frozen broccoli, ¼ cup of mayonnaise, 1 small onion chopped, ½ cup of grated cheddar cheese, ½ cup of cream of mushroom soup, salt and pepper, 15 ritz crackers, 2 tablespoons melted butter.
Instructions: Cook the broccoli for 5 minutes and drain well. Combine mayonnaise, onion, cheese, cream of mushroom and salt and pepper. Add broccoli and mix thoroughly. Place in a casserole dish.
Crush the Ritz crackers and add the melted butter to them. Top casserole with the crackers.
Bake at 350 for 45 minutes, and enjoy! Just so you know—Mrs. Wanda even said she usually doubled the recipe at the bottom. It’s too good for just a little.
