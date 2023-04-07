This week I’m sharing another spring recipe that will be ideal for your Easter dinner, spring and summer cook outs, Church potlucks, and graduation parties that are all around the corner. It’s a popular dish that even those of us who can’t cook can throw together.
Broccoli Salad
Ingredients: 8 cups of broccoli cut into bite sized pieces, 1/3 cup red onion diced, ½ cup dried cranberries, ¼ cup sunflower seeds, ½ cup chopped bacon
Dressing: 1 cup mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar, salt and pepper to taste
Instructions: Begin by making the dressing. In a medium bowl combine mayo, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly and set aside.
Prepare all your salad ingredients. I like to use fresh bacon that I made myself for this salad. It gives it a bit more flavor that just bacon bits if you ask me, but bacon bits are always okay to use. If you do make your own, make sure to drain the grease off.
Place all your ingredients in a large bowl and add the dressing. Stir, making sure everything is coated evenly. Cover and let sit in the refrigerator for an hour minimum. It is even better if you make it the night before. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.