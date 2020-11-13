Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock gave a brief update on Boone’s Ridge during Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting.
“The site is prepared, the parking lot is prepared, the drainage is already put in place,” Brock explained. “The amount of concrete tile that is under the ground right now would blow your mind. It was truckload after truckload after truckload. So, the site is prepped, the drainage is in place.”
Brock explained to the court that Covid had slowed the construction of the site down and also the financing mechanism for the project had also changed.
“What we have done with the TIF here in the court has enabled them to get far, far more favorable financing terms than what they had originally intended,” he said. “That is part of what we are doing today and part of what we will do next Thursday is finalize that. It doesn’t obligate us in any way and we will talk a little bit more about that.”
According to Brock, the next thing that will take place on the project is the laying of conduit.
“There will be miles and miles, literally of conduit that they will have to lay and they will lay that over the course of the winter,” he explained. “It will be weather permitting and then they will pour in the spring.”
Judge Brock assured the community that there is nothing to be concerned about when it comes to the project.
“This thing is wide open, it’s going,” he said. “It’s going to happen. Something this size, a 40-plus million dollar project takes a little bit of time, especially one this unique.”
Before the meeting was adjourned, an add-on item was presented to the court as a first reading concerning the Boone’s Ridge project financing.
“In the beginning when we did the TIF, the Tax Increment Financing, so that they could go out and borrow money, they had planned on doing the conventional financing,” Brock explained of the add-on. “They have now found a company in Cincinnati that is going to underwrite bonds, which is much better for them.”
Brock told the court that the bonds are industrial development bonds and the county is not in any way obligated to pay those bonds back.
“These industrial development bonds are tied to the project,” he said. “We are involved in it from an administrative sense.”
A motion and a second were made and the court approved the first reading. The second reading of the ordinance will be read on Thursday, November 19.
During the meeting, Magistrate Eddie Saylor approached Judge Brock concerning the garbage rates and churches within the community.
“I’m going to name a church because the Pastor told me I could, Brownies Creek Primitive Baptist Church,” Saylor said. “They’ve not had one meeting since March, not been in the church since March but they pay that garbage bill every month, that’s not right.”
Judge Brock agreed with the point Saylor was making and explained that attention has been brought to the 109 Board. Brock continued by saying that there is nothing that Fiscal Court can do but continue to raise concern.
“Those churches respectively, formally complain to the 109 Board rather than it be me and you who talk to them,” Brock said. “That they actually formally say, ‘Hey’ and do likewise with the water company, if that is the course that they need to take to get some agreement.”
Before moving on to the agenda, Judge Brock again encouraged those churches to file the complaint with the 109 Board and the water company.
In the meeting, the court approved to accept the treasurer’s financial statement from last month and the sheriff’s claim sheet for last month and new hire’s were also approved for the Sheriff’s Department.
The next meeting of the Bell County Fiscal court will be Tuesday, November 8 at 11 a.m.
