Okay, I have a confession to make… I downloaded TikTok. Am I too old for this app? Of course I am. Am I strangely addicted to watching video after video? Of course I am.
One of my favorite types of videos to watch are the cooking videos. So, for those of you that are millennials and older who have not downloaded TikTok, I am going to share with you an amazing recipe that I found on there this week.
I thought this would be a great recipe to help you get through quarantine at this point. It’s easy, kid friendly and sure to make everyone at the table happy. You can serve it as a snack or a full meal if you add some sides.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Ingredients: 10 inch flour tortillas, 1 package of Mexican cheese blend, 1 cooked rotisserie chicken, ¼ cup of chopped cilantro, ½ cup buffalo sauce, ½ cup of ranch dressing, salt and pepper.
Instructions: Begin by shredding the rotisserie chicken and placing it in a large mixing bowl. Add the chopped cilantro, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, cheese, salt and pepper to the bowl.
Mix the ingredients together thoroughly.
Spray a skillet with cooking spray and place over medium high heat. Place a tortilla on the pan and add your chicken and cheese mixture to one side and fold the other side on top. Cook for 2 minutes on each side. Remove from the skillet and cut into four triangular slices.
Serve with sour cream, ranch or salsa.
