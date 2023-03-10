This warm weather is making me want to transition from soup season to salad season. There is nothing like a good fresh salad. It’s not quite time yet, but when those farmer’s markets open, I want you to have some creative salad recipes to reflect on, this one is sure to be a hit.
Burger Salad
Ingredients: Dressing- ¼ cup ketchup, 2 tbsp light mayo, 1 tbsp mustard, chopped pickles, 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp garlic powder,
Salad- lean ground beef, 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, 1 tbsp garlic powder, 1 tspb onion powder, 1 tbsp paprika, salt, pepper, shredded lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sliced pickles, and chopped onion.
Instructions: Mix the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. If it is not thin enough to drizzle, add either 1 tsp of water or pickle juice to make slightly thinner.
Place ground beef on a skillet over medium high. Season with Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Cook until brown and drain any grease off meat.
Assemble the salad with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and cooked meat. You can add a sprinkle of shredded cheese if you like and then drizzle with the dressing. Enjoy!
