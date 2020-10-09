Burnett honored

The Bell County Middle School football team took time during their 8th Grade Night celebration to honor P.J. Burnett. Burnett is the KSP Post 10 Commander, a BCHS graduate, and has helped coach youth and middle school football, as well as basketball and Little League baseball for the Bell County community over the last 10 years. He was presented a plaque for his service by Coach Darrin Clark and the Bell Middle Bobcats.

