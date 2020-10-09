The Bell County Middle School football team took time during their 8th Grade Night celebration to honor P.J. Burnett. Burnett is the KSP Post 10 Commander, a BCHS graduate, and has helped coach youth and middle school football, as well as basketball and Little League baseball for the Bell County community over the last 10 years. He was presented a plaque for his service by Coach Darrin Clark and the Bell Middle Bobcats.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Burnett honored by Bell Middle
- ARH Webinar Series: Total Breast Health Oct. 13
- Middlesboro ARH and UK Markey Center offer Mamm’s Day Out on October 17
- I Know What You’re Think - Or Do I?
- Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pecan Cake
- Kinder Family Dentistry opens at new location on Log Mountain
- Stroll with the Masters
- Mountain Lions open district play with 50-20 victory at Lynn Camp
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI releases more information on Pineville bank robbery
- Middlesboro man, 2 juveniles arrested after trafficking investigation
- Accident takes life of 21-year-old PHS graduate
- Deadlines coming up for Bell voters
- FBI now investigating armed robbery at Community Trust Bank
- Billie Jean Baker Knuckles, 83
- Sheriff introduces first female deputy
- Cauliflower Kale and Sausage Soup
- Middlesboro, Pineville have Friday's games canceled
- John “Jake” Rutherford, 68
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.