When I first revived my grandmother’s old recipe column, my goal was to not only share my love for food and cooking, but also connect with people in the community the same way she did. I love that so many of you are able to reminisce on a time gone by when your mother or grandmother would cook the recipes my Granny shared.
Last week I got a Facebook message from Emory Minton (Junior) saying that his family has a display of recipes written in his mother’s hand writing that she used to love to make. In the top corner of one of the recipe cards it reads “Joan Cawood, Daily News Kitch-Inn Corner, June 23, 1976.” I thanked him for sharing this special story with me, and now I thought I would share it, and the recipe it provides, with all of you-- 44 years later.
I want to add that this is a mixture of two recipes because I could not read the back of the recipe card to finish the directions of the original, but I hope you enjoy!
Butterscotch
Pie
Ingredients: 1 ½ cups of milk, ¼ cup of brown sugar, ¾ cup of white sugar, 2 tablespoons of flour, 2 tablespoons of corn starch, 3 egg yolks, ½ stick of margarine, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 1 9-inch pie crust pre-baked as directed.
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk egg yolks in a separate bowl and set aside. Mix dry ingredients together until well blended to prevent lumps. In a double boiler on high heat, mix together the milk, brown sugar, white sugar, flour, and cornstarch. Stirring constantly until mixture starts to thicken (15-20 minutes). Slowly add egg yolks and continue to stir until mixture thickens.
Remove from heat and mix in margarine and vanilla until combined. Pour filling mixture into the pre-made pie crust and bake for 5-10 minutes until it begins to brown.
Remove from oven. Let cool and serve with a big dollop of whip cream on top!
