The landslide on Rose Rd. in Dorton Branch that occurred in February is still a heavily discussed topic throughout Bell County.
At Tuesday’s Bell County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Executive Albey Brock answered questions from both court members and viewers from the online stream.
“On Rose Road there is one resident presently, one household that is directly, negatively impacted right now,” Judge Brock explained. “There is another household below it, below the slide, below Rose Road that could be impacted if the slide continued to move.”
He continued to explain that Rose Road along with others have been turned into FEMA and they are waiting on them because it is an enormous project.
“One household, one, that is negatively impacted presently, one is too many but there is one,” Judge Brock stated. “Everyone else that lives in that area can get to their home without any problem.”
When asked to explain the magnitude of the size of the slide, Brock said: “I can safely say hundreds of thousands of yards of material are displaced.”
“It’s the biggest slide we’ve ever had,” Emergency Management Director Ben Barnett stated.
“By far, the biggest slide we’ve ever had, ever,” Judge Brock reiterated.
Magistrate Eddie Saylor questioned Judge Brock on the progress being made to clean up the landslides in District One.
“All pending FEMA projects we started,” Judge Brock explained. “Ben (Barnett) met with them.”
“It was last week or week before,” Barnett responded. “And I’ve got a meeting with them tomorrow.”
“Those of you that are negatively impacted by these FEMA projects, it’s unfortunate but you’re just going to have to be patient with us,” Judge Brock explained. “These things take time, it’s not on our part that we do. We cross our ‘t’s’ and dot our ‘i’s’ and we hand the ball to FEMA then whenever they get it, they get it; whenever they do it, they do it and they give it back to us and we take care of it on our end but FEMA is slow. Unfortunately, I expect more delay than even in times past because of COVID-19 and FEMA’s role in COVID-19.”
Judge Brock went on to point out that on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also hurricane season.
“We’re just all going to have to be patient,” Brock remarked. “I know it frustrates me and I know if you are one of those people on one of those roads that it’s going to be frustrating but we’re at their mercy.”
Saylor stated that he wanted to stress the point of whether or not contact had been made because he knew the county had done all they could do.
“We started that through COVID and from where they’ve got so much going on, they are actually contracting out,” Barnett explained. “So that is adding another step because we are not dealing directly with FEMA, we are dealing with the contractor that is then going to relay it to them and I think it’s going to be a slower process.”
Judge Brock explained to those viewing that Barnett was not talking about a contractor with equipment, but someone that comes in to evaluate the situation and that could delay the situation.
“We would normally deal directly with a federal employee that would come take data, get data from Beb, get paperwork from Ben and process that paperwork,” Judge Brock continued. “It’s a part of a process and now that is being done by someone independent outside of the federal government who is going to come in and process that same paperwork and enter that data.”
Updates will be given to the community as soon as they are made available.
Other items that were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting included paying bills and making necessary transfers, the treasurer's financial statement, hires, and acceptance of checks from Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams and County Clerk Debbie Cambrel.
The next meeting of the Bell County Fiscal Court will be on July 7 at 11 a.m. on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.
