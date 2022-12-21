Bell County senior Caden Miracle signed last week to continue his cross country career at the University of Kentucky.
“Ever since middle school I’ve thought of what college I might go to. I had quite a few offers from everywhere, but it’s pretty nice to finally get it over with and have a solid decision and plan of where I’m going to go,” he said. “I’m staying within the state and I’m going to try to represent Kentucky.”
Caden had offers from several Division I schools and ultimately chose UK over EKU and N.C. State.
“I got to visit and see everyone’s facilities execpt for N.C. State,” he said. “UK has a brand new indoor track and tons of supplies at their disposal as far as injury prevention. I got to hang out with the team quite a bit and we had a pretty good connection.”
The 2021 State Cross Country Champion and Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year, Miracle also placed second at the 2020 state meet and third this season.
“It feels good (to be part of UK’s tradition), especially with James Brown also being from Bell County and going to UK,” Miracle said. “It feels good to follow in other people’s footsteps like Abby Steiner and go to UK and see where it takes me.”
Jason Stewart has coached Miracle in track and cross country since his was in fourth grade.
“What can you say about a kid you’ve coached since fourth grade that has literally accomplished every goal you’ve given him?” he said. “He’s one of kind. I’m so proud of him. It’s been an honor to coach him.”
BCHS athletic director Rodney Slusher said having an athlete like Caden to perform like he has is unheard of for Bell County High School.
“He’s not just a state champion, but he’s been top five and top ten in the state multiple times and everywhere he goes and everywhere he competes they know they’re going to see Caden,” Slusher said. “That’s something to be proud of. I’m proud of him and wish him the best of luck.”
“He has five top ten finishes in the state in his career. He was the Gatorade Cross Country Athlete of the Year. But the best part about his is what he does in these hallways. He exemplifies what a student athlete should be,” BCHS principal Brian Crawford added.
Caden said getting his college decision out of the way will make the upcoming track season more enjoyable.
“I feel like I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself trying to get a college decision out there and trying to get people to look at me,” he said. “Now I can have a track season where I can just mess around and try to get good times and not have a bunch of eyes on me at once.”
He’s also proud to leave a legacy at BCHS.
“Obviously, Bell County is not a huge place so it feels good to leave something that people can look at and see that even though you’re from Bell County you can go and do something,” Caden said. “I can be someone they can look up to like: ‘this person went to UK after all they did here.’”
Caden plans to major in Biology at UK and go into Physical Therapy.
