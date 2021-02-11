The Pineville Lady Mountain Lions will carry some momentum into Monday’s All ‘A’ State Tournament. Led by senior guard Whitney Caldwell’s quadruple-double, the Lady Lions downed Barbourville 76-40 on Thursday to improve to 8-1 on the season and 2-0 in district seeding games.
Caldwell overcame an off shooting night — she was seven of 24 from the field — to finish with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 11 steals and 10 assists in the game.
Coach Jamie Mills said it was the first quadruple-double he had heard of at the high school level.
“Early on Whitney just couldn’t make a shot — even stole the ball and missed a wide open layup — she got mad at herself but just kept playing hard. She was getting steals and making great passes to her teammates and fighting for those rebounds and it all added up to a quadruple double. I’ve never heard of that at the high school level before,” he said.
“The big difference in Whitney from when she was a freshman or an eighth grader, is if she would have a game where she shot like that she would have wanted to come out. She wouldn’t have felt like she was helping the team. Now, with her maturity, even though she was struggling to score she did everything else to help the team win. She went from having the worst shooting night she probably has ever had to making personal history by just the effort she gave doing everything else. Look at what she contributed on her worst shooting night, that’s just from not quitting and feeling sorry for yourself.”
Senior Raigan King was on the receiving end of a lot of those assists and made 10 of 13 shots from the field and both free throws she attempted to also finish with 22 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Eighth-grader Ava Arnett off the bench to nearly double-double herself with 11 points and eight rebounds. Summer Partin added nine points, Virginia Hall six, Abby Jackson four and Alyssa Howard two.
Barbourville ( 1-8, 0-2 ) was led by Sarah Smith with 15 points and Abby Gray with 10.
Pineville will have had ten days off before tipping off the State All ‘A’ against Whitefield Academy on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at EKU’s McBrayer Arena.
“We’ve been trying to play it safe. We didn’t play before the Regional All ‘A’ because we didn’t want to have to quarantine and get knocked out without playing,” Mills said. “I did the same thing before the state tournament for the same reason. If somebody beats us they beat us, I don’t want us to eliminate ourselves without playing.”
