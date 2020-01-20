Pineville senior Braxton Caldwell signed last week to continue his golf career at the University of the Cumberlands.
“It’s something I’ve worked for since I’ve been playing golf. When I was younger I would be out there on the course and see those college kids play. I thought man they are so good, I would love to be out there one day,” Caldwell said. “It’s like my dreams have become a reality now. I get to play at the next level.”
Caldwell had previously committed to Morehead State, but decided to take a closer look at the University of the Cumberlands when Aaron Watkins became the coach there.
“When I was growing up he would be practicing at my home course,” Caldwell said of Watkins. “He wound up playing a few years as a pro golfer and I have a lot of confidence in him. He’s like family. I’m giving my next four years to a coach that I have a lot confidence that he’s going to push me and get me where I need to be.”
Caldwell is undecided on a major at this time but it considering studying Business.
Watkins says Caldwell reminds him a bit of himself when he was in high school.
“Just a small town guy that has all of the tools in the world but maybe didn’t get to play in all of the big junior tournaments or get the notoriety that kids that go to bigger schools might get coming out of high school,” he said. “I think Braxton is just as talented as any of those kids and I’m very excited he’s going to play for me.”
Caldwell won the 13th Region Tournament as a senior and a is also the defending Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival champion.
He said he was proud to represent Pineville in the future.
“I’m proud of Pineville,” he said. “Everyone is always so supportive of everyone else. It’s like a big family. They are always doing whatever they can to help you become the person you want to become. I am proud to be a Mountain Lion and always will be.”
