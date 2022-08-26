Let me introduce myself. I am Gilgamesh, the one who knows everything, an ancient Babylonian God. “I was born a hundred thousand years ago/ And there isn’t anything that I don’t know/ I taught farmers how to plow, milked the first cow/ And taught Robin Hood to shoot his little bow.” As you can see, I speak the universal language of poetry and bad verse. About ten thousand years ago:
“I watched Satan as he walked the Garden free/ Adam and Eve sat under the apple tree/ They et the apple to the core and God showed them the door/ Thrown out to live in misery.”
“I helped Noah caulk his little boat/ The neighbors said it wouldn’t float/ But when the rain began to din/ He wouldn’t let them in/ Said they were full of sin/ And floated off to Turkey with his kin.” (I created a jet stream strong enough to fly the elephants, giraffes, and lions back to Africa. The hippos had to swim.)
“I got burned trying to help Moses put the bush fire out/ I heard God say, “Why do you doubt?”/ And for Pharoah’s little kiddies, I built the pyramiddies/ And to Sarah carried all the sand.”
“I didn’t think Methuselah was old/ He wrapped himself in his whiskers when he got cold/ We went sailing cross the sea/ Lived a life of ease/ Used his beard as a sail in the breeze.”
“I heard Nero fiddling when he burnt up Rome/ I told him it looked like his future home/ Since Satan was his friend/ He’d get him in the end/ And they would keep the fires going way down there.”
“Queen Victoria had a crush on me/ But Prince Albert did not quite agree/ He stuffed me in his pipe/ Built a fire under me/ And sent me sailing cross the wide Missouri.”
“I taught Einstein how to count to ten/ I invented ink for Shakespeare’s mighty pen/ And down at Kitty Hawk, they said I wasn’t Wright/ But I was the first one to make the flight.”
So there you have some samples of my adventures. It’s not had to know everything and live a long, long life, since I chose my parents wisely. Gods do things differently than humans. My folks found a perfect golden apricot washed up on the beach one day. They cleaned it off and set it on a sunny windowsill to dry. They understood it as a gift from the sea Gods and through incantations and tender loving care, a golden boy was born. I was perfect when I was born and knew everything. Other kids had to go to school.
They named me “Gilgamesh”, which in Babylonian means “Humble Servant”. As you can see, humility is my greatest personality trait. For those of you who can’t remember my name or how to spell it, I’ll take you as my friends. My friends all call me Gil.
