On Friday, April 10, 2020 Bell County Deputy Patrick Brooks responded to a reported burglary on Roark Hill road. The caller reported that 36 year old Shane Allan Wilder of Pineville was scene removing items from the residence.
Upon arrival, Deputy Brooks began an investigation which lead to the tenant identifying some of the items in the yard of Wilder’s residence on Tanyard Loop. This lead to an arrest warrant being taken out for Wilder.
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Deputy Brooks acquired, and executed, a search warrant at Wilder’s home. Items from the rental home were found along with several items belonging to the renters of the property.
Shane Allan Wilder was arrested on scene and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with burglary 2nd degree.
