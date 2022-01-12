The deadline for state and local candidates to file for the May primary election has been extended to January 25 at 4 p.m. The change was put into effect with the passage and signing into law of House Bill 172 last week.

This was done due to Census date being delayed, which pushed back redistricting and reapportionment in some jurisdictions. Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel said that such redistricting did not affect Bell County.

She added that the drawing for ballot position will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in the second floor courtroom in the Old Courthouse.

The primary election is still set for May 17.

Here’s the list of candidates that have filed to run for office in Bell County as of Tuesday:

COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEY

REP

Lisa L. Fugate

Mike Taylor

DEM

CORONER

REP

Jay Steele

DEM

COUNTY ATTORNEY

REP

Chris Douglas

DEM

COUNTY CLERK

REP

Debbie Turner Gambrel

Lisa “Water girl” Senters

Jennifer E. Barnett

DEM

COUNTY JUDGE

REP

Al “Albey” Brock

Jeromy Killion

DEM

JAILER

REP

Gary A. Ferguson

Robin Venable

DEM

PROPERTY VALUATION ADMINISTRATOR

REP

Michelle Bailey

Ben Barnett

DEM

SHERIFF

REP

Mitchell “Mitch” Williams

Carl Frith

Jeremiah Dean Johnson

DEM

SURVEYOR

REP

DEM

PINEVILLE MAYOR

Scott Madon

PINEVILLE CITY COUNCIL

Patricia Bingham

Scott Jeffrey

Ben Madon

Bobby Valentine Jr.

Bo Bush

Alicia Slusher

MIDDLESBORO MAYOR

Rick Nelson

Boone L. Bowling

Patsy Sullivan

MIDDLESBORO CITY COUNCIL

Tommy Joe Mike

Jade Robertson

Chase Allen

Glynna Brown

Judy Meredith Grandey

Brad Cawood

Scotty Branham

Terry Poore

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 1

REP

Eddie Saylor

Chris Webb

James “Peewee” Barnett

Payton Miller

DEM

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 2

REP

Jeremy Collett

Donny Lefevers

John Smith

Brenda Brock

Lee Brock

DEM

Hubert Dozier Jr.

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 3

REP

Lonnie “Junior” Maiden

DEM

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 4

REP

Glenn Webb Jr.

DEM

Kevin Barnett

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 5

REP

Joe Hammontree

Terry Bailey

Ronnie L. Fuson

Tyler Lankford

DEM

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1

REP

Glenn Robert Hobbs

Mark Woolum

Jody Daniel Risner

Jess Brock

DEM

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 2

REP

Larry “Fish” Mills

Dustin Lee Layne

Keith Allen Cox

DEM

Jimmy Stewart

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 3

REP

David S. Hendrickson

Donnie Sparks

George “Bo” Silcox

DEM

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 4

REP

Kevin M. Gordon

DEM

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 5

REP

Harold Dean Miracle Jr.

DEM

The deadline to file for non-partisian offices includine the Pineville School Board, Middlesboro School Board, Bell County School Board in District 1 and District 2 and the Soil & Water Conversation District is June 7.

