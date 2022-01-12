The deadline for state and local candidates to file for the May primary election has been extended to January 25 at 4 p.m. The change was put into effect with the passage and signing into law of House Bill 172 last week.
This was done due to Census date being delayed, which pushed back redistricting and reapportionment in some jurisdictions. Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel said that such redistricting did not affect Bell County.
She added that the drawing for ballot position will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in the second floor courtroom in the Old Courthouse.
The primary election is still set for May 17.
Here’s the list of candidates that have filed to run for office in Bell County as of Tuesday:
COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEY
REP
Lisa L. Fugate
Mike Taylor
DEM
CORONER
REP
Jay Steele
DEM
COUNTY ATTORNEY
REP
Chris Douglas
DEM
COUNTY CLERK
REP
Debbie Turner Gambrel
Lisa “Water girl” Senters
Jennifer E. Barnett
DEM
COUNTY JUDGE
REP
Al “Albey” Brock
Jeromy Killion
DEM
JAILER
REP
Gary A. Ferguson
Robin Venable
DEM
PROPERTY VALUATION ADMINISTRATOR
REP
Michelle Bailey
Ben Barnett
DEM
SHERIFF
REP
Mitchell “Mitch” Williams
Carl Frith
Jeremiah Dean Johnson
DEM
SURVEYOR
REP
DEM
PINEVILLE MAYOR
Scott Madon
PINEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Patricia Bingham
Scott Jeffrey
Ben Madon
Bobby Valentine Jr.
Bo Bush
Alicia Slusher
MIDDLESBORO MAYOR
Rick Nelson
Boone L. Bowling
Patsy Sullivan
MIDDLESBORO CITY COUNCIL
Tommy Joe Mike
Jade Robertson
Chase Allen
Glynna Brown
Judy Meredith Grandey
Brad Cawood
Scotty Branham
Terry Poore
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 1
REP
Eddie Saylor
Chris Webb
James “Peewee” Barnett
Payton Miller
DEM
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 2
REP
Jeremy Collett
Donny Lefevers
John Smith
Brenda Brock
Lee Brock
DEM
Hubert Dozier Jr.
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 3
REP
Lonnie “Junior” Maiden
DEM
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 4
REP
Glenn Webb Jr.
DEM
Kevin Barnett
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 5
REP
Joe Hammontree
Terry Bailey
Ronnie L. Fuson
Tyler Lankford
DEM
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1
REP
Glenn Robert Hobbs
Mark Woolum
Jody Daniel Risner
Jess Brock
DEM
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 2
REP
Larry “Fish” Mills
Dustin Lee Layne
Keith Allen Cox
DEM
Jimmy Stewart
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 3
REP
David S. Hendrickson
Donnie Sparks
George “Bo” Silcox
DEM
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 4
REP
Kevin M. Gordon
DEM
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 5
REP
Harold Dean Miracle Jr.
DEM
The deadline to file for non-partisian offices includine the Pineville School Board, Middlesboro School Board, Bell County School Board in District 1 and District 2 and the Soil & Water Conversation District is June 7.
