Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel has announced that filing for the 2022 Election will begin Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and will end Friday, January 7, 2022 at 4:00pm for the following offices; Commonwealth’s Attorney, County Judge Executive, County Clerk, County Attorney, Sheriff, Jailer, Coroner, Property Valuation Administration, Surveyor, Magistrate, Constable, Mayor and City Council.
The filing deadline for School Board and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors is Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 4:00pm.
Registered voters wishing to file for a local office can print their filing papers online at the Secretary of States website www.sos.ky.gov or they can be picked at the County Clerk’s Office in Pineville. To file for a Federal, State or Judicial Office you must contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 502-564-3490 for additional information and filing forms.
Mandatory Electronic reporting is required with the Registry of Election Finance. A copy must be printed and submitted with your filing papers at the County Clerk’s Office. You must go online at https://kref.ky.gov to complete the electronic reporting. Anyone needing assistance with the electronic reporting should call 502-573-2226.
All completed filing papers must be returned and filed in the County Clerk’s Office in Pineville.
“We encourage everyone not to wait until the last day of the filing deadline to make sure you meet all qualifications,” Gambrel said.
Also, any registered voter wishing to change their party affiliation must do so on or before December 31, 2021 to ramain eligible to vote in the 2022 Primary Election.
If you have any questions or need additional information please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 606-337-6143 (Debbie or Kayla).
